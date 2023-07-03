The following is a summary of “Wound Care Nursing Education in the Acute Care Setting,” published in the July 2023 issue of Critical Care by Heerschap, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the feasibility of a survey-based research project to explore the preferred educational methods of nurses working in acute care, specifically regarding wound management in the acute care setting.

A cross-sectional survey design for the pilot study included a combination of open-ended and close-ended questions. A total of 47 participants completed the Index of Learning Styles Questionnaire and provided information about their educational preferences related to wound management through an online survey.

The participants expressed the importance of utilizing different educational techniques based on the specific topic, ensuring appropriate timing for educational sessions, and preferring smaller educational sessions over an extended period of time. The majority of participants indicated a preference for one-on-one bedside education. Participants’ most commonly reported learning styles were active, sensing, visual, and a balanced approach to sequential and global learning. Only a few correlations were observed between learning styles and the choice of educational methods, with only one correlation aligning with expectations.

Based on the pilot study’s findings, conducting a larger-scale study was recommended to confirm the results, gain a deeper understanding of the observed correlations, and explore potential additional correlations between the variables under investigation. Further research would contribute to the enhancement of knowledge in this area and provide valuable insights into effective educational approaches for nurses in acute care settings, specifically regarding wound management.

