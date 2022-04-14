Over the previous 10 years, the researchers sought to determine the standardized Nuss correction of pectus excavatum and vacuum bell treatment. They analyzed 1,885 pectus excavatum patients throughout the last 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. Surgery was recommended based on objective criteria. In 1,034 patients, the median age was 15 years (range 6–46), and 8 surgeons conducted a consistent surgery in 996 initial and 38 redo operations. The average computed tomography index for surgical patients was 5.46. Mitral valve prolapse was found in 5.4% of the patients, Marfan syndrome was found in 1.1%, and scoliosis was found in 29%. Vacuum bell treatment was introduced for 218 patients who did not fit surgical requirements or was reluctant to surgery. In the primary operation, 1 bar was placed in 49.8% of the time, 2 bars in 49.4% of the time, and 3 bars in 0.7%. There were no deaths in the incident. A patient who had previously undergone cardiac surgery experienced cardiac perforation. Once, paraplegia occurred as a result of an epidural catheter. Investigators required reoperation in 1.8% of cases for bar displacement, 0.3% for hemothorax, and 2.9% for wound infection; 1.4% required surgical drainage. In 13.7% of the cases, an allergy to stainless steel was discovered. When the bar was removed, a favorable anatomic result was always achieved. In 3 initial surgical patients, recurrence necessitated reoperation. About 2 patients required reoperation to carinate overcorrection. In younger and less severe cases, vacuum bell treatment yielded superior results. Multiple surgeons conducted a standardized Nuss technique on 1034 patients with good overall safety and primary repair results. The usage of a vacuum bell was beneficial.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/02000/Recent_Modifications_of_the_Nuss_Procedure__The.57.aspx