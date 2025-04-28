Nutritional interventions to counteract the detrimental consequences of early-life stress.

Exposure to stress during sensitive developmental periods comes with long term consequences for neurobehavioral outcomes and increases vulnerability to psychopathology later in life. While we have advanced our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the programming effects of early-life stress (ES), these are not yet fully understood and often hard to target, making the development of effective interventions challenging. In recent years, we and others have suggested that nutrition might be instrumental in modulating and possibly combatting the ES-induced increased risk to psychopathologies and neurobehavioral impairments. Nutritional strategies are very promising as they might be relatively safe, cheap and easy to implement. Here, we set out to comprehensively review the existing literature on nutritional interventions aimed at counteracting the effects of ES on neurobehavioral outcomes in preclinical and clinical settings. We identified eighty six rodent and ten human studies investigating a nutritional intervention to ameliorate ES-induced impairments. The human evidence to date, is too few and heterogeneous in terms of interventions, thus not allowing hard conclusions, however the preclinical studies, despite their heterogeneity in terms of designs, interventions used, and outcomes measured, showed nutritional interventions to be promising in combatting ES-induced impairments. Furthermore, we discuss the possible mechanisms involved in the beneficial effects of nutrition on the brain after ES, including neuroinflammation, oxidative stress, hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis regulation and the microbiome-gut-brain axis. Lastly, we highlight the critical gaps in our current knowledge and make recommendations for future research to move the field forward.© 2025. The Author(s).

