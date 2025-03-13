OAB Linked to Osteoarthritis

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Toa55

Overactive bladder (OAB) is associated with arthritis, with a positive association seen after adjustment for all covariates, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. The researchers used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey database from 2005 to 2020 to examine the possible link. A total of 24,436 participants were included in the analyses. The researchers identified a positive association between arthritis and OAB after adjustment for all covariates (OR, 1.37; 95% CI, 1.22-1.54). There was also a positive association between osteoarthritis and OAB when the investigators stratified by arthritis type (OR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.22-1.62), but significant associations were not found for rheumatoid arthritis (OR, 1.20; 95% CI, 0.99-1.46) or psoriatic arthritis (OR, 1.40; 95% CI, 0.75-2.60).