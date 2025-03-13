SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

OAB Linked to Osteoarthritis

Mar 13, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Sun Y, Sheng J, Wang K, Feng N. New insights into the association between arthritis and overactive bladder in NHANES 2005-2020. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):5310. doi:10.1038/s41598-025-89926-w

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement