The following is a summary of “Evaluating Osteoarthritis Management Programs: outcome domain recommendations from the OARSI Joint Effort Initiative,” published in the June 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Allen et al.

With an emphasis on hip and knee osteoarthritis (OA), to create sets of core and optional suggested categories for describing and assessing osteoarthritis management programs (OAMPs).

A global team of researchers, medical experts, health administrators, and OA sufferers participated in a three-round modified Delphi survey. Patients’ impacts, implementation outcomes, participant and clinician characteristics, and 75 outcome and descriptive areas were all given equal weight in Round 1 by participants. Participants had the option to recommend additional domains in addition to those rated as “important” or “essential” by 80% of participants. Participants in Round 2 evaluated their level of agreement, from 0 for strongly disagreeing to 10 for strongly agreeing, that each domain was necessary for evaluating OAMPs. It was kept if 80% of users scored a domain a 6. In Round 3, participants ranked the remaining domains on the same scale as in Round 2, with 80% of participants rating a domain as “core” if they gave it a score of ≥9, and ≥80% rating it as “optional” if they gave it a score of ≥7.

About 85 of the 178 participants—representing 26 nations—completed the survey. Only one domain—”ability to participate in daily activities”—met the requirements for a core recommendation, while 25 domains—”8 Patient Impacts, 5 Implementation Outcomes, 5 Participant Characteristics, 3 OAMP Characteristics, and 4 Clinician Characteristics”—met the requirements for an optional recommendation.

All OAMPs should assess the patient’s capacity to engage in daily activities if they have OA. Teams assessing OAMPs should consider incorporating domains from the optional suggested set, with representation from all five categories and depending on stakeholder priorities in their local context.

Source:

sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1063458423007021