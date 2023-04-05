The following is a summary of “Prevalence and Impact of obesity on fibromyalgia syndrome and its allied symptoms,” published in the January 2023 issue of Primary care by Mathkhor, et al.

Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) is a chronic pain disorder characterized by widespread diffuse pain and other allied symptoms. It was associated with a low pain threshold and unknown etiology. Obesity is a common comorbidity in FMS patients and may be linked to its severity. For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of overweight and obesity in FMS patients and their effect on pain and FMS-allied symptoms.

The study enrolled 110 FMS patients (10 male and 100 female) diagnosed according to the 1990 American College of Rheumatology classification criteria for FMS. The patients completed a questionnaire on age, gender, pain severity on a visual analog scale (VAS), morning stiffness, sleep disturbance, fatigue, anxiety, depression, irritable bowel, and count of tender points. Weight, height, and body mass index (BMI) were also measured for all participants.

The results showed that 74 patients (67.27%) were overweight or obese, with 68 of them (61.81%) female. FMS-allied symptoms were more prevalent in overweight/obese patients. Patients with overweight/obesity also had a higher number of tender points and greater pain sensitivity to tender point palpation.

In conclusion, overweight and obesity were common in FMS patients and may contribute to the severity of FMS and its allied symptoms. The findings highlighted the importance of managing weight and addressing obesity in FMS patients to improve their overall health and well-being. In addition, the study underscored the need for further research to explore the complex relationship between FMS, obesity, and associated symptoms.

Reference: journals.lww.com/jfmpc/Fulltext/2023/01000/Prevalence_and_Impact_of_obesity_on_fibromyalgia.22.aspx