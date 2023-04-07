The following is a summary of the “Hemodialysis Access Type and Access Patency Loss: An Observational Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Kidney Medicine by Roetker, et al.

Patients on hemodialysis (HD) who have successfully established permanent access have different outcomes depending on whether they have an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) or an arteriovenous graft (AVG). The cohort had 60,329 new AVF users and 17,763 new AVG users. There was a higher cumulative incidence of primary unassisted patency failure in AVG users compared to AVF users over 3 years of follow-up (87% vs. 69%; HR, 1.52; 95% CI, 1.52-1.60), primarily assisted patency failure (69% vs 25%; HR, 3.79; 95% CI, 3.67-3.92), and secondary patency failure (22% vs 10%; HR, 2.03; 95% CI, 1.92-2.16).

Using stratified analyses, they found that the incidence of patency loss was greatest for patients who had previously undergone interventions to maintain prefunctional access patency and for patients of African ancestry. However, because this study only looked at the results of permanent accesses after they had been used successfully for the first time, it cannot shed light on the possibility of patency deterioration as the access ages.

Patency loss was consistently and significantly higher in patients with kidney failure who used an AVG as opposed to an AVF as their permanent access for HD. Patients who are unable to receive a fistula are a particularly vulnerable population, and new interventions, such as prophylactic drugs, are needed to increase access longevity and decrease the need for invasive interventions.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S259005952200200X