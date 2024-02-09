Obstacles Hindering Shared Decision-making in Exercise Prescription for Asthma Children

The following is a summary of “Barriers to Shared Decision-making in Exercise Prescription for Children With Asthma: A Qualitative Study From Parents’ Perspective,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Yi et al.

Understanding barriers from the parental perspective is imperative for fostering shared decision-making in pediatric asthma.

This study recruited parents of children diagnosed with asthma, and in-depth, semistructured interviews were conducted. Thematic analysis of the interview transcripts using framework methods revealed three overarching themes and nine subthemes.

These included decision-making need level, encompassing limited understanding of decision-making knowledge, ambiguity about self-empowerment roles, and lack of family member support; decision-making support level, highlighting issues such as insufficient ability to evaluate information, ineffective communication with healthcare professionals, and an overuse of professional terminology; and decision-making outcome level, addressing concerns like doubts about final choices, time constraints on decision-making, and the absence of mechanisms to track decisions. These identified themes and subthemes shed light on critical aspects influencing shared decision-making in pediatric asthma.

The insights garnered from this study are pivotal in laying the groundwork for developing targeted decision-aid programs tailored to the unique challenges parents face in navigating decision-making processes related to pediatric asthma.

