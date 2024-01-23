Key Predictors Identified for POGD Post-GI Procedures

Photo Credit: Anastasia Usenko

A recent study found a 5.8% incidence of postoperative gastrointestinal dysfunction (POGD) in US patients undergoing gastrointestinal procedures, identifying major bowel procedures, peritoneal adhesiolysis, and appendectomy as significant predictors.

The following is a summary of “Incidence and risk factors for postoperative gastrointestinal dysfunction occurrence after gastrointestinal procedures in US patients,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Surgery by Zhong, et al.

For a retrospective study, researchers sought to examine the incidence of postoperative gastrointestinal dysfunction (POGD) and identify potential risk factors associated with gastrointestinal procedures performed in US hospitals.

The study utilized hospital discharge data of inpatients who underwent at least one gastrointestinal procedure between January 1, 2016, and April 30, 2019. POGD incidence was calculated based on all hospitalizations for Major Diagnostic Category 06 (MDC-06) procedures. Multivariable logistic regression was employed to assess predictors of POGD.

Among 638,611 inpatient hospitalizations, the incidence of POGD was 5.8%. Major bowel procedures, peritoneal adhesiolysis, and appendectomy emerged as significant predictors of POGD among the gastrointestinal procedures assessed. The adjusted odds ratios (with 95% CIs) were 2.71 (2.59–2.83) for major bowel procedures, 2.48 (2.34–2.64) for peritoneal adhesiolysis, and 2.15 (2.03–2.27) for appendectomy, all statistically significant (P < 0.05). Procedures performed by colorectal/gastroenterology specialists (0.86 [0.84–0.89]) and those conducted percutaneously (0.55 [0.54–0.56]) were associated with significantly lower odds of POGD (both P < 0.05).

The findings provided insights that may assist clinicians in tailoring management plans for patients at a higher risk of experiencing POGD after gastrointestinal procedures.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00334-3/fulltext