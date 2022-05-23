MONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use is associated with reduced odds of all-cause mortality among women with a recorded diagnosis of COVID-19, according to a study published online May 17 in Family Practice.

Hajira Dambha-Miller, M.R.C.G.P., Ph.D., from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the association between HRT or combined oral contraceptive pill (COCP) use and the likelihood of death among women with COVID-19. A cohort of 1,863,478 women older than 18 years of age from 465 general practices in England was identified.

The researchers identified 5,451 COVID-19 cases within the cohort. During the follow-up period (mean, 164.9 days), 12.2 percent of women died. HRT was associated with a reduction in all-cause mortality in COVID-19 (adjusted odds ratio, 0.22). In women prescribed COCPs, there were no reported events for all-cause mortality, preventing further examination of the impact of COCPs.

“We found that HRT prescription within six months of a recorded diagnosis of COVID-19 infection was associated with a reduction in all-cause mortality,” the authors write. “From these results, women should be reassured that there is no indication to discontinue HRT use because of the pandemic.”

