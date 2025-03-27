Ofatumumab: Good Initial Adherence & Treatment Satisfaction

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Jian Fan

Participants in the novel EAFToS study had high adherence rates to initiation and maintenance doses of ofatumumab in the first interim analysis.

The novel EAFToS study describes the onboarding experience with and usage of ofatumumab in Australia. In the first interim analysis—following the last patient’s first visit for the prospective part of the study—participants had high adherence rates to initiation and maintenance doses.

EAFToS is a 2-part study conducted in 8 Australian clinics. It links data from the digital support platform MSGo to other real-world data sources. Part II explores the impact of ofatumumab on relevant patient-reported outcomes (PROs) via data linkage between MSGo, MSBase, and centrally reviewed MRI findings. The primary end point was adherence, defined as the proportion of doses taken within 3 days of the expected date during initiation and the first 3 months of maintenance. Anneke van der Walt, MBChB, PhD, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia, presented the results.1 The interim results from part I were also presented at ACTRIMS 2025.2

The interim analysis of part II of the EAFToS study included 100 patients. The mean Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score at baseline was 1.45; the mean time since diagnosis was 6.8 years. Most patients (60%) had received prior therapy, usually ocrelizumab. Of 92 patients, 89 adhered to initiation doses 2 and 3 (proportion, 0.967). Adherence to maintenance doses 2 and 3 administered within 28 days was perfect (proportion, 1.000). Of 100 patients, 3 discontinued treatment within 12 months (proportion, 0.030).

Patients remained satisfied with their treatment over 6 months. The Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication scores at 6 months versus baseline were:

Global satisfaction, 68.52 versus 72.37

Effectiveness, 67.44 versus 70.18

Side effects, 78.78 versus 82.80

Convenience, 87.92 versus 87.15

Work productivity scores were also positive. Absenteeism improved from 11.63 at baseline to 9.21 after 6 months. Presenteeism, work productivity lost, and activity impairment also improved. EQ-5D and fatigue scores remained stable.

