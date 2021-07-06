The purpose of this study is to provide principles for eye process to support the diagnosis of eye disease by allergists in their offices and to recommend better interaction between allergists and ophthalmologists.

Eye allergy diagnosis is based on clinical history and signs and symptoms supported by in-vivo and in-vitro allergy identification tests. Ocular symptoms are unfortunately often misdiagnosed and not handled correctly.

A collaborative strategy for allergist-ophthalmologists might improve early differential diagnosis and prognosis by joint care and early aetiology treatment of patients with allergic disease and conjunctivitis.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2019/10000/Office_based_ocular_procedures_for_the_allergist.13.aspx