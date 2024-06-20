Older Adult Wrist Trauma in Prehospital Setting















Click on the image to enlarge

Patient Case

The patient, an elderly woman, fell while using her walker, causing the support bracket to puncture her wrist. She was fully alert, oriented, and in severe pain, with her vitals remaining stable. The treatment plan included starting an IV in the unaffected arm, administering 25 mcg of Fentanyl and Zofran ODT for pain and nausea, respectively, and carefully disassembling the walker to leave only the strut attached to her wrist. The strut, which was only superficially embedded, was removed and secured in a biohazard bag. The wound was then bandaged with ABD pads and a pressure dressing. The patient was assisted onto a cot and transported to the ER. She received stitches and wound cleaning, and after X-rays and CT scans confirmed no further injuries, she was given additional pain medication and discharged home the same night.