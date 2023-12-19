Omitting the Routine Utilization of Postoperative Drains Placement in Patients Undergoing RARC with Intracorporeal Urinary Diversion

The following is a summary of “Eliminating the routine use of postoperative drain placement in patients undergoing robotic-assisted radical cystectomy with intracorporeal urinary diversion,” published in the November 2023 issue of Urology by Rich, et al.

Drains are often used in the operating field to help with the care of patients who are having a radical cystectomy or urine diversion using either open or minimally invasive methods. For a study, researchers showed that robotic-assisted radical cystectomy (RARC) is safe even when drains are not used after surgery. They looked at patients who had brainless RARC with intracorporeal urine diversion at their hospital between 2017 and 2022. They looked at baseline and clinical traits and results before and after surgery. The study’s main result was the number of urine leaks or infections collected inside the abdomen within 90 days of RARC.

They used a single and multiple logistic regression analysis to find links between the study factors and the main result. 298 of the 381 patients were men, which is 78.2%. The median age was 68 years old (range: 63 to 76), and the BMI was 26.2 [23.0 to 29.8]. The overall risk of complications at 30 days was 39.6%, and at 90 days, it was 50.4%. Twenty-one patients, or 5.5%, had a pee leak or an infection collected inside their abdomen. A sub-group study of patients with the main result showed that the median day of appearance after surgery was day 19, and this group needed 16 more treatments.

Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that only having been through radiation treatment before was linked to the primary outcome of urine leak or intra-abdominal infection collection (odds ratio: 15.12, 95% CI [1.52–156.8], P = 0.02). Compared to previous open and robotic studies, brainless RARC with fully intracorporeal urine diversion had similar results for problems and time during surgery. As part of a bigger plan to help RARC patients heal faster after surgery, drains may not need to be used as often.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1078143923002909