On-Demand Sebetralstat Speeds Symptom Relief in Hereditary Angioedema

MONDAY, June 3, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 1 or type 2 hereditary angioedema, sebetralstat provides faster times to beginning of symptom relief than placebo, according to a study published online May 31 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, held from May 31 to June 3 in Valencia, Spain.

Marc A. Riedl, M.D., from the University of California at San Diego in La Jolla, and colleagues conducted a phase 3 trial involving participants aged 12 years or older with type 1 or type 2 hereditary angioedema. A total of 136 participants were assigned to take up to two oral doses of sebetralstat (300 or 600 mg) or placebo for an angioedema attack, with 110 participants treating 264 attacks.

The researchers found that the time to the beginning of symptom relief was faster with 300- and 600-mg sebetralstat than placebo, with median times of 1.61, 1.79, and 6.72 hours, respectively. The time to reduction in the attack severity was faster with the 300- and 600-mg doses than with placebo, with median times of 9.27, 7.75, and more than 12 hours, respectively. Compared with placebo, the time to complete resolution was faster with the 300- and 600-mg doses. The percentage of attacks with complete resolution with 24 hours was 42.5, 49.5, and 27.4 percent with the 300- and 600-mg doses and with placebo, respectively.

“The administration of sebetralstat for hereditary angioedema attacks led to faster times to symptom relief, reduced severity, and attack resolution than placebo,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including KalVista, which manufactures sebetralstat and funded the study.

