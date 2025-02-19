OnabotulinumtoxinA for Moderate-to-Severe Platysma Prominence

Photo Credit: macniak

The following is a summary of “Improvement of platysma prominence with onabotulinumtoxinA: Safety and efficacy results from a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology by Fabi et al.

Platysma prominence (PP) describes the negative outcomes resulting from the contraction of the platysma muscle.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of onabotulinumtoxinA in improving moderate (Grade 3) to severe (Grade 4) adults with PP.

The results showed that 32.3% of onabotulinumtoxinA-treated participants in the intent-to-treat group achieved Grade 1 or 2 (Minimal or Mild) and ≥2-grade improvement in PP severity by Day 14, compared to 1.9% with placebo. Additionally, 56.9% and 51.7% of onabotulinumtoxinA-treated participants achieved Grade 1 or 2 on the investigator’s and participant’s assessments, respectively (all P < .0001). Participants receiving onabotulinumtoxinA reported greater satisfaction, less bother from jawline and neck band appearance, and reduced psychosocial impact compared to placebo (all P < .0001). Adverse event rates were similar between both groups, with no cases of dysphagia or muscular weakness.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(24)03035-4/fulltext