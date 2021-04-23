THURSDAY, April 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — One dose of COVID-19 vaccine was thrown out for every 850 doses administered in the United States, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data up to March 29.

By that date, 182,874 doses were reported as wastage by 35 states, 17 pharmacies, and three other federal agencies, CNN reported. The data also show that pharmacies accounted for three-quarters of the reported wastage, or about 137,000 doses.

The wasted doses represent less than 1 percent of the 155 million doses reported to be administered by March 29, and the CDC has noted that some wastage is expected with any vaccine, CNN reported.

COVID-19 vaccine wastage is likely higher than suggested by the data because 15 states did not report any wastage through a CDC tracking system.

CNN Article

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

