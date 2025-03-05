One-Hour Glucose on OGTT at Three Months Postpartum Predicts Dysglycemia

TUESDAY, March 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) — Higher one-hour blood glucose on an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) at three months postpartum can predict the risk for dysglycemia at five years, according to a study published online March 3 in Diabetes Care.

Ravi Retnakaran, M.D., from Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, and colleagues compared one-hour and two-hour OGTT measurements at three months postpartum as predictors of dysglycemia during the first five years postpartum. Three hundred sixty-nine women across a range of glucose tolerance in pregnancy underwent multisample two-hour 75-g OGTTs at multiple points postpartum (three months, one year, three years, and five years).

The researchers found that at the three-month OGTT, one-hour glucose identified 60 of 70 women concurrently diagnosed with dysglycemia by two-hour glucose and diagnosed an additional 96 women. There was a progressive increase in the cumulative incidence of dysglycemia over five years by tertile of one-hour glucose on the three-month OGTT. One-hour glucose was the strongest predictor of dysglycemia on regression analyses (change in concordance index [CCI], 16.1 percent), followed by two-hour glucose (change in CCI,14.9 percent). One-hour glucose emerged as the strongest predictor of dysglycemia among women with gestational diabetes mellitus, followed by two-hour glucose (changes in CCI, 13.0 and 12.8 percent, respectively).

“The findings reported herein support consideration of a one-hour OGTT as a potential solution to increase the uptake of postpartum reclassification following hyperglycemia in pregnancy and thereby address a missed opportunity in current clinical practice,” the authors write.

