FRIDAY, June 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Women and individuals aged 30 to 69 years may be at higher risk for delayed large local reaction (DLLR) following the mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 (Moderna), according to a report published online June 1 in JAMA Dermatology.

Toshihide Higashino, M.D., Ph.D., from National Defense Medical College in Tokyo, and colleagues examined associations between sex and age and susceptibility of DLLRs after mRNA-1273 vaccination. Analysis included 5,893 individuals receiving the mRNA-1273 vaccine (May 24 to November 30, 2021).

The researchers found that 12.7 percent of participants experienced DLLR symptoms after the first dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine. Symptoms were classified as mild and not considered as contraindications to the vaccine. Women had higher incidence rates of DLLR than men (22.4 versus 5.1 percent; odds ratio [OR], 5.30). Additionally, compared to participants aged 18 to 29 years (9.0 percent), the incidence rate was significantly higher among participants aged 30 to 39 years (14.3 percent; odds ratio, 1.68), 40 to 49 years (15.8 percent; odds ratio, 1.89), 50 to 59 years (14.9 percent; odds ratio, 1.76), and 60 to 69 years (12.6 percent; odds ratio, 1.45).

“The association between demographic characteristics and susceptibility of DLLR suggests that the condition is a type IV allergic skin reaction,” the authors write.

