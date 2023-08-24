Open-Globe Injury Repairs in the AAO Iris Registry

The following is a summary of “Open-Globe Injury Repairs in the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry 2014 – 2018,” published in the August 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Tomaiuolo et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to evaluate the incidence, risk factors, and visual outcomes of open-globe injuries in the IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight). Patients with open-globe injuries (OGIs) between 2014-2018 were analyzed using logistic regression models, considering age, gender, race, ethnicity, region, additional surgeries, and initial visual acuity(VA).

The study measured yearly and 5-year occurrence rates per 100,000 individuals and identified factors related to OGRs and factors linked to VA outcomes better than 20/40 or worse than 20/200 at the final follow-up (3-12 months after OGR).

Around 13,766 OGRs were found, with a 5-year incidence of 28.0 per 100,000 patients. Higher OGR likelihood was seen in those aged 21-40 vs. under 21 (OR 1.6; 95% CI 1.5–1.7), males (OR 2.8; 95% CI 2.7–2.9), Black race vs. White (OR 1.3; 95% CI 1.2–1.4), Hispanic vs. non-Hispanic (OR 1.7; 95% CI 1.6–1.8), South (OR 1.4; 95% CI 1.3–1.5), and West (OR 1.3; 95% CI 1.2–1.4). Conversely, Asians had lower OGR risk (OR 0.6; 95% CI 0.6–0.7). In a subset (n=2,966) with VA data, impaired vision (< 20/40) at follow-up linked to worse initial VA (20/200 or worse; OR 11.1; 95% CI 8.0–15.7), advanced age (e.g., > 80 vs. < 21; OR 5.8; 95% CI 3.2–10.7), and Black race (OR 1.8; 95% CI 1.3–2.6). Similar factors affected VA of 20/200 or worse post-OGR. Among 1,063 patients with initial VA ≤ 20/200, 35% (1063/2996) didn’t improve beyond 20/200 at follow-up.

The study found racial differences in OGR risk and unfavorable visual outcomes, underscoring the need for more investigation.

Source: aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420(23)00154-9/fulltext