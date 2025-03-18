Ophthalmic Risks of Long-Duration Spaceflight and Countermeasures

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Potential Risks of Ocular Molecular and Cellular Changes in Spaceflight,” published in the March 2025 issue of Seminars in Ophthalmology by Lee et al.

Spaceflight induces cellular and molecular changes that might affect ocular cells, increasing the risk of vision-related complications.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine molecular changes in ocular cells and the potential impact in astronauts of the ophthalmic disease risk.

They performed a targeted literature search on ocular surface and spaceflight using scholarly databases, including PubMed, Web of Science, and Embase, from inception to July 2024. The search included the terms (“oxidative stress”; “DNA damage”; “Mitochondrial Dysfunction”; “Epigenetics”; “Telomeres”; “Microbiome”; “ocular cells”; “spaceflight”; “microgravity”; “radiation”).

The results showed that 115 articles met the inclusion criteria after screening and eligibility assessment. Key findings highlighted molecular changes contributing to ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome, and dry eye syndrome.

Investigators concluded that a significant vision risk linked to extended spaceflight beyond low Earth orbit (LEO), highlighting the critical need for further research into specific countermeasures to prevent vision-threatening conditions in deep-space astronauts.

