For a study, researchers sought to investigate patent records obtained from pipeline initiatives to describe the evolving BPH medication market. Drugs for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) were initially authorized for the general market roughly 20 years ago. As old technologies and rivals were replaced by newer ones due to commercial and technical advancements, the set patent period forewarned the potential transformation of the market for BPH medications. Although several literature reviews had examined the subject from both a technological and therapeutic standpoint, relatively little research specifically addressed patents of BPH medications.

From the Cortellis database, all pertinent patent information for medications for BPH was gathered. To examine the patent landscape, descriptive statistics, bibliometric analysis, and citation analyses were performed.

The report tackles the key findings on the evolving market for BPH medications, including linked indications, moving global innovation hubs, important formulation patents, and potential treatments, by examining 1,936 patent families from 1967 to 2019.

The findings offered an important reference for anyone involved in BPH medication development, including academics, doctors, politicians, and investors. Drug therapy has made significant advancements as a primary alternative for treating BPH, particularly concerning alpha-adrenergic blockers and 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors, which have been suggested as standard therapies for BPH.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00240-0/fulltext