Optimal Approaches for Melasma Treatment, with Emphasis on Patients with Skin of Color

The following is a summary of “Best practices in the treatment of melasma with a focus on patients with skin of color,” published in the FEBRUARY 2024 issue of Dermatology by Desai, et al.

Melasma, a chronic hypermelanosis affecting around 1% of the global population, predominantly among women with skin of color, often prompts dermatological treatment. Due to its chronic nature and significant psychosocial impact, providing evidence-based care is crucial. For a study, researchers sought to summarize current topical treatments for melasma, focusing on considerations specific to patients with skin of color.

The summary was based on a consensus from a steering committee, integrating clinical best practices.

The study outlined a flexible treatment algorithm encompassing both treatment and maintenance periods. The recommendations stem from the committee’s extensive clinical experience. Limitations included reliance on real-world evidence and the potential for individual practice bias.

Melasma poses challenges in treatment, especially for patients with skin color. The provided recommendations for best practices in the United States are a significant stride toward standardizing care for this condition.

