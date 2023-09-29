Optimal Blood Glucose Management in the ICU without Early Parenteral Nutrition

The following is a summary of “Tight Blood-Glucose Control without Early Parenteral Nutrition in the ICU,” published in the September 2023 issue of Critical Care by Gunst et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the effect of early parenteral nutrition and insulin-induced severe hypoglycemia on tight blood glucose control in intensive care unit (ICU) patients.

They assigned patients randomly upon ICU admission to either liberal glucose control (initiating insulin only when the blood glucose level exceeded >215 mg per deciliter [>11.9 mmol per liter]) or tight glucose control (targeting blood-glucose levels using the LOGIC-Insulin algorithm at 80-110 mg per deciliter [4.4 to 6.1 mmol per liter]). Both groups abstained from parenteral nutrition for 1 week. Protocol adherence was assessed over glucose metrics. The main outcome was the duration of ICU care required, calculated as the time to discharge alive from the ICU, considering death a competing risk. The safety outcome was 90-day mortality.

The results showed 9,230 randomized patients; 4,622 were assigned to liberal glucose control and 4,608 to tight glucose control. Median morning blood-glucose levels were 140 mg/dL (interquartile range, 122 to 161) with liberal glucose control and 107 mg/dL (interquartile range, 98 to 117) with tight glucose control. Severe hypoglycemia occurred in 0.7% of the liberal-control group and 1.0% of the tight-control group.ICU care duration was comparable between groups (hazard ratio for earlier discharge alive with tight glucose control, 1.00; 95% confidence interval, 0.96 to 1.04; P=0.94), as were the 90-day mortality rates (10.1% with liberal glucose control and 10.5% with tight glucose control, P=0.51). Secondary outcomes were similar incidence of infections, respiratory and hemodynamic support duration, time to hospital discharge, and ICU and hospital mortality. Tight glucose control showed lower occurrence of severe acute kidney injury and cholestatic liver dysfunction.

They concluded tight glucose control did not improve ICU outcomes in critically ill patients without early parenteral nutrition.

Source: nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2304855