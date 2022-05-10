There was no gold standard for the optimal circumference of antireflux mucosectomy (ARMS) in patients with treatment-refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The research aimed to determine the safety and efficacy of resection techniques when circumferences are different. By randomization, thirty-two GERD patients with treatment-refractory GERD were divided into two groups: Group A (16 persons) and Group B (16 persons). A 2/3 and 1/2 circumference, 1.5cm wide mucosal resection of the gastric cardia was carried out in groups A and B. At baseline and 24 months after treatment, the Short Form-36 (SF-36) health survey was completed. Health-related quality of life (HRQOL), frequency scale for the symptoms of GERD (FSSG), DeMeester scores, and acid exposure time (AET) were accessed at baseline and at 24 months after treatment. The physical, mental, and RE-specific components were quantified. No bleeding, perforation, or dysphagia was observed in any of the patients. In groups A and B, the PCS, MCS, and RES scores for post-ARMS were greater than those for pre-ARMS, whereas the FSSG, DeMeester scores, and AET decreased after ARMS in both groups (P=0.05), with significant differences. The changes in PCS, MCS, RES, FSSG, DeMeester scores, and AET were greater in group A than in group B, with significant differences in PCS, MCS, RES, and FSSG scores (P<0.05), but no particular variations in, DeMeester scores and AET (P>0.05). ARMS was an effective treatment for treatment-refractory GERD. Moreover, researchers recommended the 2/3 circumference, 1.5 cm wide mucosal resection of the gastric cardia.

Source:journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/2022/05000/A_Prospective_Trial_to_Access_the_Optimal.6.aspx