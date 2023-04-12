The following is a summary of “Discharge Practices for Infants with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: A Survey of National Experts,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Levin, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to establish consensus practices among US neonatologists and pediatric pulmonologists for the discharge of premature infants with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) from the hospital to home.

The researchers conducted a Delphi study that involved 31 expert participants from the Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Collaborative. The study aimed to establish consensus practices for infants with BPD being discharged from the hospital. The study included three rounds of surveys, and recommendations with at least 80% agreement was considered consensus.

The study achieved a 99% response rate, with 92 of 93 surveys completed. Consensus was established that infants with moderate-severe BPD and those discharged on oxygen should be targeted for in-person pulmonary follow-up within 1 month of hospital discharge. Infants with mild BPD can receive specialized neonatal follow-up. Infants with moderate or severe BPD should have an echocardiogram after 36 weeks to screen for pulmonary hypertension. Additional evaluations are recommended for infants with BPD with growth restriction or poor growth, pulmonary hypertension, or tachypnea and are discharged to home on oxygen, diuretics, or nonoral feeds.

The Delphi survey established expert consensus on best practices for follow-up respiratory management and routine evaluation for infants with BPD surrounding neonatal discharge. The study also identified areas of disagreement for which consensus was not established.

