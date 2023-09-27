Optimal Dosing for Asthma and COPD: Once Vs. Twice Daily

The following is a summary of “Is Once Versus Twice Daily Dosing Better for Adherence in Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease?,” published in the July 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice by Keyser et al.

Patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may be prescribed controller inhalers with once- or twice-daily administration. The purpose is to evaluate differences in controller adherence by age and dosage schedule. Using the Propeller Health platform, electronic medication monitors (EMMs) recorded the date and time of inhaler activations over 90 days for patients. The use of prescribed inhalers was self-reported. Comparisons between once-daily and twice-daily schedules were evaluated retrospectively using regressions that accounted for age.

There were a total of 6,294 asthma patients and 1,791 COPD patients included. Once-daily users had significantly higher median (IQR) daily adherence than twice-daily users (P<.001) (asthma: 63.3 [IQR: 31.1, 86.7]% vs. 50.3 [IQR: 21.1, 78.3]%; COPD: 83.3 [IQR: 57.2, 95.6]% vs 64.7 [IQR: 32.8, 88.9]%). This pattern persisted across all age categories, except those aged 4 to 17 with asthma. Young adults (18 to 29) demonstrated the lowest adherence rate. In asthma (34.3% vs. 23.6%, P<.001) and COPD (54.8% vs. 38.2%, P<.001), the proportion of patients achieving 80% adherence was significantly more significant among once-daily users than twice-daily users. In asthma, the adjusted odds of achieving 80% adherence were 1.36 (95% CI: 1.19-1.56, P <.001) for once-versus twice-daily users and 1.73 (95% CI: 1.38-2.17, P<.001) for COPD patients.

Most once-daily COPD patients took their medication in the morning instead of the afternoon or evening; there was no difference between morning and afternoon/evening administration in all other asthma and COPD groups. Once-daily medications were more likely to be adhered to by patients with asthma and COPD than twice-daily medications. Patients with COPD had greater adherence than those with asthma, presumably due partly to the older age of the COPD cohort. The impact of more outstanding commitment on exacerbations will be the subject of future research.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823004099