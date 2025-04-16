Optimal Use of Topical and Oral Minoxidil for Hair Loss Treatment

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Dharmapada Behera

The following is a summary of “Summation and Recommendations for the Safe and Effective Use of Topical and Oral Minoxidil,” published in the April 2025 issue of Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology by Olsen et al.

Topical minoxidil was approved for androgenetic alopecia and shown to be effective for various hair loss disorders, but its use was restricted by the need for daily application, leading to the off-label use of low-dose oral minoxidil (LDOM) without standardized guidelines.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to review how hair loss experts utilized available literature on topical and LODM to educate and manage individuals with hair loss safely and effectively.

They organized teleconference and email discussions among dermatologists specializing in hair disorders to analyze literature and share firsthand experiences with topical and oral minoxidil.

The results showed that fundamental knowledge of key aspects related to the use of topical or oral minoxidil was provided to ensure its safe and effective application in treating hair loss.

Investigators concluded that hair loss experts utilized available literature and shared experiences to establish fundamental knowledge for the safe and effective application of both topical and LDOM in managing hair loss.

