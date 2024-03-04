Optimizing Antimicrobial Exposure in Anthrax Meningitis: CNS Dosing Strategies

The following is a summary of “Central Nervous System Antimicrobial Exposure and Proposed Dosing for Anthrax Meningitis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Bradley et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the potential link between central nervous system (CNS) inflammation severity in anthrax meningitis and the adequacy of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) antimicrobial concentrations.

They extracted information from English medical literature and regulatory documents to determine serum and CSF exposures for antimicrobials effective against Bacillus anthracis. Employing CSF pharmacokinetic exposures and B. anthracis susceptibility data, population pharmacokinetic modeling and Monte Carlo simulations were utilized to assess if specific antimicrobial dosages could achieve effective CSF antimicrobial activity in patients with normal to inflamed meninges (i.e., an intact to markedly disrupted blood-brain barrier).

The results showed that the likelihood of microbiologic success with attainable antimicrobial doses was high (≥95%) for ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin (500 mg every 12 hours), meropenem, imipenem/cilastatin, penicillin G, ampicillin, ampicillin/sulbactam, doxycycline, and minocycline; deemed acceptable (90-95%) for piperacillin/tazobactam and levofloxacin (750 mg every 24 hours); and low (<90%) for vancomycin, amikacin, clindamycin, and linezolid.

Investigators concluded that Early combo therapy with diverse antimicrobials and protein synthesis inhibitors may benefit anthrax meningitis patients, excluding ineffective agents.

Source: academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciae093/7614757