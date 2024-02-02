Optimizing Blood Pressure Through a Physical Activity and Diet JITAI: Insights from the myBPmyLife Study

The following is a summary of “A Physical Activity and Diet Just‐in‐Time Adaptive Intervention to Reduce Blood Pressure: The myBPmyLife Study Rationale and Design,” published in the January 2024 issue of Cardiology by Golbus et al.

The myBPmyLife Study addresses the potential of smartphone applications and wearable devices as mobile health interventions for hypertension self-management, aiming to overcome the common limitation of neglecting contextual data. Conducted over six months, this prospective, randomized-controlled trial involves participants recruited from the University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint, Michigan.

The participants are randomly assigned to a mobile application featuring a just-in-time adaptive intervention (JITAI) promoting physical activity, lower-sodium food choices, weekly goal setting, or the usual care. The mobile app facilitates goal attainment by visually visualizing participants’ progress. The primary endpoint is the change in systolic blood pressure, and participants are monitored for six months. The study, initiated on December 9, 2021, has enrolled 484 participants as of March 31, 2023, with participant enrollment completed on July 3, 2023. Anticipated results in spring 2024 will shed light on the effectiveness of the myBPmyLife intervention in enhancing physical activity and reducing dietary sodium intake to positively impact blood pressure among diverse patients with hypertension.

This innovative trial marks a significant step in evaluating the potential of just-in-time adaptive interventions in the mobile health landscape.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.123.031234