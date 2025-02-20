Optimizing Cardio-Renal Protection in Chronic Kidney Disease Management

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Chizhevskaya

The following is a summary of “Treating chronic kidney disease in Danish primary care: results from the observational ATLAS study,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Lindhardt et al.

The study explores clinical characteristics, comorbidities, and chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatments in primary care.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on how primary care physicians (PCPs) diagnose and manage impaired kidney function in CKD. It also evaluated the use of cardio-renoprotective renin–angiotensin–aldosterone system inhibitors (RAASis) and sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2is).

They selected 12 random individuals with CKD per clinic, with ≥2 eGFR measurements <60 mL/min/1.73 m2 or UACR >30 mg/g within 2 years (N = 1,497). Pre-specified data, including demographics, clinical variables, comorbidities, and prescribed medications, were collected from electronic health records.

The results showed that 80% of the CKD population had hypertension, 32% had diabetes, 13% had heart failure, and 59% had no DM/HF. ACEis/ARBs were prescribed to 65%, statins to 56%, SGLT2is to 14%, and MRAs to 8%. ACEis/ARBs usage was higher in DM (76%) and HF (74%) than in no DM/HF (58%), and statin usage was higher in DM (76%) compared to no DM/HF (45%). SGLT2i usage was low in no DM/HF. Most PCPs identified CKD using eGFR <60 mL/min/1.73 m2 (62%) or UACR >30 mg/g (58%), and 62% reported initiating treatment to retard kidney function decline.

Investigators found a gap in cardio-renoprotective treatment, especially in individuals without DM/HF. Clear recommendations for PCPs are needed to optimize early protection in CKD.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02721-4