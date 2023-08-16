Optimizing Clinical Trial Sample Size by Assessing VFD as the Primary Outcome

The following is a summary of “Sample size estimation in clinical trials using ventilator-free days as the primary outcome: a systematic review,” published in the August 2023 issue of Critical Care by Triché et al.

Ventilator-free days (VFD) are a primary outcome in critical care trials, but sample size estimation remains challenging.

Researchers conducted a systematic study to assess sample size match with VFD distribution & alternative methods’ impact on estimation. A search for randomized clinical trials in adults with VFDs as the primary outcome was performed until December 2021. The peer-reviewed journals (2021 impact factors > 5) reviewed VFD definitions and extracted sample size & estimation methods. Data was collected independently & recorded using the standardized forms tool. Sample sizes were calculated using alternative statistical approaches & bias risks were assessed with the Cochrane risk-of-bias tool.

The results showed 26 clinical trials; 19 (73%) raised “some concerns” when assessing risks of bias. A total of 24 (92%) trials were two-arm superiority trials, and 23 (89%) were done at multiple sites. Almost all the trials (96%) do not consider the unique distribution of VFDs & death as a competitive risk. Moreover, significant heterogeneity was found in the definitions of VFDs, especially for varying start times & types of respiratory support. The design for sample size estimation was heterogeneous. Simple models like Mann-Whitney-Wilcoxon were used in 14 (54%) trials. Sample sizes varied by a factor of 1.6 to 17.4.

They concluded that a standardized definition and methodology for VFDs is needed for well-designed clinical trials, balancing cost, ethics, and statistical power.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04562-y