Optimizing Education in Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs

The following is a summary of “Understanding the Determinants and Outcomes of Education in Pulmonary Rehabilitation Moving Toward Person-Centered Care,” published in the January 2025 issue of CHEST Journal by Mendes et al.

Education and psychosocial support are integral components of pulmonary rehabilitation (PR), yet education delivery often follows a standardized, one-size-fits-all approach that fails to account for individual learning differences. Key factors such as cognitive function, health literacy, psychological status, and social connectedness significantly influence a person’s ability to absorb, retain, and apply health-related knowledge. However, these determinants are frequently overlooked, potentially creating barriers to effective education and self-management. Furthermore, the impact of education within PR programs remains insufficiently evaluated, as education-related outcomes are rarely prioritized in PR assessments.

The inconsistent use of these outcomes has hindered the ability to measure the true effectiveness of education in improving patient engagement, disease management, and long-term health behaviors. To optimize PR interventions and establish high-quality educational standards, a more structured approach is needed to identify and address these learning determinants while defining relevant educational outcomes. Education within PR should aim to achieve three fundamental objectives: (1) enhance knowledge to cultivate informed and proactive participants in their healthcare; (2) develop practical skills that promote autonomy and competence in disease self-management; and (3) build confidence to empower individuals in applying knowledge and skills effectively in daily life. A comprehensive framework for education in PR should incorporate tailored learning strategies that align with patients’ cognitive and psychological needs, ensuring accessibility and engagement.

Additionally, structured assessment tools should be integrated to evaluate the impact of education on patient outcomes, including knowledge retention, behavioral changes, and overall quality of life. This review underscores the necessity of shifting toward a person-centered educational approach in PR, advocating for a more individualized and evidence-based model that enhances learning effectiveness. By refining educational strategies and establishing standardized outcome measures, future research can further strengthen the role of education in PR and contribute to improved patient adherence, self-management, and long-term health outcomes.

Source: journal.chestnet.org/article/S0012-3692(25)00015-7/abstract