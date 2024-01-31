Optimizing Nocturnal Enuresis Approaches: Comprehensive Clinical Phenotyping in Children

The following is a summary of “Clinical phenotyping of children with nocturnal enuresis: a key classification to improve the approach,” published in the January 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Pereira et al.

In examining the multifaceted nature of nocturnal enuresis beyond its conventional perception as a mere urinary loss during sleep, this literature-based study endeavors to unravel the intricate web of systemic clinical manifestations that significantly impact the quality of life and developmental trajectory of affected children. Despite this recognition, elucidating these systemic manifestations’ clinical and physiological interplay has remained a formidable challenge in the field. The primary objective of this research is to construct a comprehensive phenotyping model for children with nocturnal enuresis grounded in empirical evidence.

The study employs an analytical and methodological review of the existing literature on nocturnal enuresis and its associated clinical manifestations to achieve this goal. A bibliometric analysis supplements this approach to enhance the depth of outcomes analysis. Following an exhaustive examination and categorization of clinical manifestations into specific domains, a crucial phase involves the validation of these categorizations. This validation process is entrusted to an expert committee composed of seasoned professionals with extensive expertise in their respective domains. Subsequently, a visual representation of the categorized model is crafted to render the phenotyping concept easily comprehensible for professionals across disciplines.

The outcomes of this rigorous process reveal a systematically categorized set of clinical manifestations related to nocturnal enuresis, incorporating both frequency and validated relations as gleaned from the literature and expert committee insights. The outcome of this study is the successful development of an evidence-based phenotyping model tailored for children grappling with nocturnal enuresis. By providing a structured framework to understand the diverse clinical manifestations associated with this condition, the model contributes to an enhanced comprehension of pathophysiological mechanisms and lays the groundwork for more assertive assessments and the judicious selection of appropriate therapeutic interventions in clinical practice.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477513124000494