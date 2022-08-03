The need for therapies was highlighted by the ineffectiveness and inconvenience of current psoriasis treatments. For a study, researchers sought to assess the effectiveness and security of the tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor, PF-06826647, in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

PF-06826647 was administered orally once daily to participants in phase 2b, double-blind research (1:1:2:2:2), 50:100:200:400 mg:placebo (16 weeks), followed by 24 weeks of 200 or 400 mg. Most of the patients meeting the psoriasis area severity index (PASI) 90 at week 16 was the primary endpoint. Safety was evaluated until week 40, along with secondary endpoints (PASI50/75/90/100; Physician’s Global Assessment).

About 178 people in total received treatment. In comparison to the placebo group, a substantially higher percentage of people (risk difference % [90% CI]) achieved PASI90 in the 200-mg (33.0 [18.0, 47.1], P=.0004) and 400-mg (46.5 [30.6, 60.6], P<.0001; week 16). All the secondary endpoints (200 and 400 mg; weeks 6–16; P<.05) showed significant increases from placebo; these gains persisted through week 40 (categorical data). The majority of treatment-related side events were mild to moderately severe, and PF-06826647 was well tolerated. Due to adverse events that developed during therapy, 18 people stopped participating (14 arising from laboratory abnormalities).

At week 16, PF-06826647 200 and 400 mg once daily showed considerable effectiveness compared to placebo, and it was well tolerated throughout a 40-week period.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(22)00552-7/fulltext