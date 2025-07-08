Oregon Infants Sickened by Lead in Recalled Target Baby Food

MONDAY, July 7, 2025 — Two babies in Oregon got sick with lead poisoning after eating baby food from Target that was previously recalled, Oregon health officials said.

The food was part of the Good & Gather brand sold at Target stores and made by the company Fruselva. It was recalled back in March, but the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says some families may still have the jars at home.

The affected baby food was a 4-ounce vegetable puree with peas, zucchini, kale and thyme. It has a best-by date of December 2024, Oregon Live reported.

No other flavor of the product has been recalled, OHA said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers the recall “terminated,” meaning it’s no longer active. But officials are urging parents to check their shelves just in case.

The probability of serious health impacts is low, the Oregon Health Authority said, noting the FDA labeled the recall a Class II, meaning any harm would likely be temporary or reversible.

Still, health officials are concerned because even small amounts of lead can be dangerous to babies and toddlers.

“While lead is toxic for all people regardless of age, small children are especially at risk,” Ryan Barker, coordinator of OHA’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, said in a news release.

“Continued exposure over time can permanently damage their central nervous system, which may result in long-term health problems, such as learning disorders, impaired speech and brain damage,” he added.

OHA is asking parents and caregivers to watch for these signs of lead exposure:

Tiredness or low energy

Hyperactivity

Difficulty paying attention

Crankiness

Poor appetite or weight loss

Trouble sleeping

Stomach aches

