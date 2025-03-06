Osteoarthritis Burden Increasing Among Postmenopausal Women

WEDNESDAY, March 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The burden of osteoarthritis (OA) is increasing among postmenopausal women, according to a study published online March 4 in BMJ Global Health.

Huadong Xu, from Hangzhou Medical College in the People’s Republic of China, and colleagues used data from the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2021 to examine global burden and temporal trends in the incidence, prevalence, and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) of OA among postmenopausal women from 1990 to 2021. Subtypes of OA affecting the hip, knee, hand, and other joints were included.

The researchers observed more than 1.3-fold increases in OA incidence, prevalence, and DALYs among postmenopausal women globally from 1990 to 2021, with estimated annual percentage changes of 0.211, 0.356, and 0.395, respectively. The heaviest burden was seen for knee OA, while hip OA bore the lowest burden. A higher burden was seen in higher sociodemographic index (SDI) regions; over time, inequalities linked to SDI intensified. The most substantial increments in OA burden were seen in East Asia and high-income Asia Pacific. High body mass index (BMI) had a significant influence on OA burden, especially in countries within high, high-middle, and middle SDI, where DALYs due to high BMI exceeded 20 percent.

“High SDI countries face a disproportionate OA burden, with widening SDI-related inequalities among nations over time,” the authors write. “This underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions and rigorous health strategies to control and manage OA, focusing on modifiable risk factor reduction.”

Abstract/Full Text

