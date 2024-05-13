SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Outcomes associated with initial narrow-spectrum versus broad-spectrum antibiotics in children hospitalized with urinary tract infections.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Jessica L Markham,Alaina Burns,Matthew Hall,Matthew J Molloy,John R Stephens,Elisha McCoy,Irma T Ugalde,Michael J Steiner,Jillian M Cotter,Samantha A House,Megan E Collins,Andrew G Yu,Michael J Tchou,Samir S Shah

  • Jessica L Markham

    Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Mercy Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

    Department of Pediatrics, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, Kansas, USA.

    Alaina Burns

    Department of Pharmacy, Children’s Mercy Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy, Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

    Matthew Hall

    Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Mercy Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

    Children’s Hospital Association, Lenexa, Kansas, USA.

    Matthew J Molloy

    Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

    Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

    John R Stephens

    Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

    Elisha McCoy

    Department of Pediatrics, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, Tennessee, USA.

    Irma T Ugalde

    Department of Emergency Medicine, McGovern Medical School, Houston, Texas, USA.

    Michael J Steiner

    Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA.

    Jillian M Cotter

    Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

    Samantha A House

    Department of Pediatrics, Dartmouth Health Children’s, Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA.

    Megan E Collins

    Department of Pediatrics, Children’s Mercy Kansas City, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Kansas City, Missouri, USA.

    Andrew G Yu

    Department of Pediatrics, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Children’s Health, Dallas, Texas, USA.

    Michael J Tchou

    Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado, USA.

    Samir S Shah

    Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

    Department of Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA.

