Outcomes associated with initial narrow-spectrum versus broad-spectrum antibiotics in children hospitalized with urinary tract infections.

The aim of this study is to describe the proportion of children hospitalized with urinary tract infections (UTIs) who receive initial narrow- versus broad-spectrum antibiotics across children’s hospitals and explore whether the use of initial narrow-spectrum antibiotics is associated with different outcomes.

We performed a retrospective cohort analysis of children aged 2 months to 17 years hospitalized with UTI (inclusive of pyelonephritis) using the Pediatric Health Information System (PHIS) database.

We analyzed the proportions of children initially receiving narrow- versus broad-spectrum antibiotics; additionally, we compiled antibiogram data for common uropathogenic organisms from participating hospitals to compare with the observed antibiotic susceptibility patterns. We examined the association of antibiotic type with adjusted outcomes including length of stay (LOS), costs, and 7- and 30-day emergency department (ED) revisits and hospital readmissions.

We identified 10,740 hospitalizations for UTI across 39 hospitals. Approximately 5% of encounters demonstrated initial narrow-spectrum antibiotics, with hospital-level narrow-spectrum use ranging from 80% Escherichia coli susceptibility to cefazolin. In adjusted models, those who received initial narrow-spectrum antibiotics had shorter LOS (narrow-spectrum: 33.1 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 30.8-35.4) h versus broad-spectrum: 46.1 (95% CI: 44.1-48.2) h) and reduced costs [narrow-spectrum: $4570 ($3751-5568) versus broad-spectrum: $5699 ($5005-$6491)]. There were no differences in ED revisits or hospital readmissions. In summary, children’s hospitals have low rates of narrow-spectrum antibiotic use for UTIs despite many reporting high rates of cefazolin-susceptible E. coli. These findings, coupled with the observed decreased LOS and costs among those receiving narrow-spectrum antibiotics, highlight potential antibiotic stewardship opportunities.

