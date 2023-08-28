 [Outcomes of early endoscopic realignment of post-traumatic posterior urethral ruptures]. - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

[Outcomes of early endoscopic realignment of post-traumatic posterior urethral ruptures].

Aug 28, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Kays Chaker

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie. Electronic address: chakerkays@gmail.com.

    Yassine Ouanes

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Wassim Ben Chedly

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Mokhtar Bibi

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Boutheina Mosbahi

    Service d’anesthésie-réanimation, CHU de La Rabta, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Hend Fakhfakh

    Service d’anesthésie-réanimation, CHU de La Rabta, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Wiem El Abed

    Service d’anesthésie-réanimation, CHU de La Rabta, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Aziz Hriz

    Service d’anesthésie-réanimation, CHU de La Rabta, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Moez Rahoui

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Kheireddine Mrad Dali

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Adel Ammous

    Service d’anesthésie-réanimation, CHU de La Rabta, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

    Yassine Nouira

    Service d’urologie, CHU de La Rabta, Université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST