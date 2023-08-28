[Outcomes of early endoscopic realignment of post-traumatic posterior urethral ruptures].

Post-traumatic rupture of the posterior urethra is a serious injury that can compromise the micturition and erectile prognosis of the often-young patient. The management of this lesion is still controversial, leaving the choice between early endoscopic realignment or suprapubic catheterization with deferred urethroplasty. The objective of this study was to report our clinical experience and outcomes with early endoscopic realignment (EER) for patients with pelvic fracture urethral injury.

We underwent a retrospective review of patients with pelvic fracture associated urethral injury who underwent EER from 2010 to 2020. Preoperative, perioperative, and postoperative outcome data were collected. Complications for the surgical procedure were analyzed, as well as postoperative stenosis, urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. The primary endpoint was success, defined as satisfying micturition with no urethral stricture at the time of last follow-up.

Early endoscopic realignment was performed in 26 patients managed for complete post-traumatic posterior urethral rupture. The median age was 26 (16-39) years. The most common mechanism of urethral injury was road traffic accidents in 69.23% of cases. The most common urethral injury was grade 4 in 23 patients (88.46%). The median time to endoscopic realignment was 8 days (3-18). The median time to postoperative bladder catheterization was 22 (10-32) days. The median follow-up time was 34 (18-54) months. Ten patients developed urethral stricture during follow-up: 7 (26.92%) were treated with one or two internal cold blade urethrotomies, 3 required urethroplasty. There were no urethroplasty failures after a first endoscopic realignment. Two patients reported severe stress urinary incontinence. The median IIEF-5 score at the date of last news was 23 (17-25).

Early endoscopic realignment allows some patients to avoid a heavier surgical treatment, and doesn’t compromise the realization of a later urethroplasty.

Copyright © 2023 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS.. All rights reserved.

