Outcomes of Pulsed Light Accelerated CXL in Treating Keratoconus

The following is a summary of “Pulsed light epithelium-off accelerated corneal collagen crosslinking with 30mW/cm2 irradiance and 7.2 J/cm2 radiant exposure: 2-year results,” published in the April 2025 issue of International Ophthalmology by Luckmann et al.
Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the 2-year outcomes of pulsed light epithelium-off accelerated corneal collagen crosslinking (aCXL) using 30 mW/cm2 for 8 minutes (7.2 J/cm2) in treating progressive keratoconus.
They included 23 eyes from 18 patients with progressive keratoconus who underwent epithelium-off pulsed light aCXL (30 mW/cm2, 8 minutes). Tomographic measurements and corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA) were estimated at baseline (prior to aCXL treatment) and at the 3-, 12-, and 24-month follow-up visits.
The results showed no significant changes in anterior flat keratometry (K1), steep keratometry (K2), and mean keratometry (Kmean) of the anterior and posterior cornea at 3, 12, and 24 months postoperatively (P > 0.05). Maximal anterior keratometry (Kmax remained stable, with a baseline value of 60.18 ± 6.32 D and 60.04 ± 7.36 D at 24 months (P = 0.88). Keratoconus indices and corneal astigmatism also showed stable results. The CDVA enhanced from 0.69 ± 0.29 logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) at baseline to 0.35 ± 0.21 logMAR at 24 months (P = 0.16).
Investigators concluded that pulsed light epithelium-off aCXL using 30 mW/cm2 for 8 minutes (7.2 J/cm2) appeared to be an effective treatment method in stopping the advancement of keratoconus for at least 2 years.
Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-025-03512-7
