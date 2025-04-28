Outcomes of Pulsed Light Accelerated CXL in Treating Keratoconus

Photo Credit: sruilk

The following is a summary of “Pulsed light epithelium-off accelerated corneal collagen crosslinking with 30mW/cm2 irradiance and 7.2 J/cm2 radiant exposure: 2-year results,” published in the April 2025 issue of International Ophthalmology by Luckmann et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the 2-year outcomes of pulsed light epithelium-off accelerated corneal collagen crosslinking (aCXL) using 30 mW/cm2 for 8 minutes (7.2 J/cm2) in treating progressive keratoconus.

They included 23 eyes from 18 patients with progressive keratoconus who underwent epithelium-off pulsed light aCXL (30 mW/cm2, 8 minutes). Tomographic measurements and corrected distance visual acuity (CDVA) were estimated at baseline (prior to aCXL treatment) and at the 3-, 12-, and 24-month follow-up visits.

The results showed no significant changes in anterior flat keratometry (K1), steep keratometry (K2), and mean keratometry (K mean ) of the anterior and posterior cornea at 3, 12, and 24 months postoperatively (P > 0.05). Maximal anterior keratometry (K max remained stable, with a baseline value of 60.18 ± 6.32 D and 60.04 ± 7.36 D at 24 months (P = 0.88). Keratoconus indices and corneal astigmatism also showed stable results. The CDVA enhanced from 0.69 ± 0.29 logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution (logMAR) at baseline to 0.35 ± 0.21 logMAR at 24 months (P = 0.16).

Investigators concluded that pulsed light epithelium-off aCXL using 30 mW/cm2 for 8 minutes (7.2 J/cm2) appeared to be an effective treatment method in stopping the advancement of keratoconus for at least 2 years.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-025-03512-7