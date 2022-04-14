The researchers sought to determine if Robotic Living Donor Right Hepatectomy (RLDRH) was feasible and safe for a study. RLDRH was performed on 52 liver donors between March 2016 and March 2019. RLDRH was compared to CODRH (n=62) and LADRH (n=118) in terms of clinical and perioperative outcomes. A body image questionnaire was used to assess donor satisfaction with cosmetic results between RLDRH and LADRH. Although RLDRH was linked to a longer operative time (minutes) (RLDRH, 493.6; CODRH, 404.4; LADRH, 355.9; P<0.001), it was also linked to a lower mean estimated blood loss (mL) (RLDRH, 109.8; CODRH, 287.1; LADRH, 265.5; P=0.001). The 3 groups had similar postoperative complication rates (RLDRH, 23.1%; CODRH, 35.5%; LADRH, 28.0%; P=0.420). In terms of donor satisfaction, RLDRH had significantly higher body image and cosmetic appearance rankings than LADRH. After propensity score matching, RLDRH had less estimated blood loss than CODRH (RLDRH, 114.7 mL; CODRH, 318.4 mL; P<0.001), but complication rates were similar (P=0.748). In comparison to CODRH, RLDRH caused less blood loss and had similar postoperative complication rates as CODRH and LADRH. When compared to LADRH, RLDRH produced greater body image and cosmetic results. When performed by surgeons who have performed both robotic and open hepatectomy, RLDRH was practical and safe.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/02000/Outcomes_of_Robotic_Living_Donor_Right_Hepatectomy.50.aspx