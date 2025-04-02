Outcomes of Simultaneous Bilateral Cataract Surgery

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Refractive outcomes and safety profile after sequential bilateral cataract surgery,” published in the March 2025 issue of International Ophthalmology by Ibañez-Esparza et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the safety and effectiveness of simultaneous bilateral cataract surgery (SBCS) in an ophthalmology clinic, focusing on postoperative refractive outcomes, visual acuity, and complications.

They included 200 eyes from 100 individuals who underwent SBCS between January 2018 and April 2020. Preoperative assessments covered visual acuity, refraction, biometry, and anterior segment examinations. A single surgeon performed surgeries sequentially using femtosecond laser-assisted or stop-and-chop techniques, adhering to iSBCS guidelines (International Society of Bilateral Cataract Surgeons). Postoperative care involved topical antibiotics and steroids, with follow-ups at 1 day and 4 weeks. Safety was specified by complication rates, particularly Toxic Anterior Segment Syndrome (TASS), while effectiveness was estimated via postoperative visual acuity and refraction.

The results showed postoperative complications in 2.5% (5/200) of cases, including 2 cases of unilateral TASS, 1 case of corneal edema, 1 reactivation of diabetic macular edema, and 1 case of ocular hypertension. All complications were resolved with medical treatment, and no cases of endophthalmitis were reported. Visual acuity improved significantly, with all eyes reaching 0.096 logMAR or better by week 4. Refractive outcomes demonstrated high accuracy, with no significant refractive surprises.

Investigators concluded the SBCS as a safe and useful procedure with low complication rates and successfully managed cases, with excellent visual and refractive outcomes, making it a viable alternative for bilateral patients with cataract under strict protocols.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-025-03472-y