The following is a summary of “Oncological and Renal Function Outcomes in Patients Who Underwent Simultaneous Radical Cystectomy and Nephroureterectomy for Synchronous or Metachronous Panurothelial Carcinoma,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Subiela, et al.

For a retrospective analysis, researchers sought to evaluate the clinical outcomes of patients who underwent simultaneous radical cystectomy (RC) and radical nephroureterectomy (RNU) for panurothelial carcinoma (PanUC).

A total of 67 patients who underwent simultaneous RC and unilateral RNU for PanUC between 1996 and 2017 were included in the study. Kaplan-Meier estimates were used to assess remnant urothelium recurrence-free survival, metastasis-free survival, overall survival (OS), and cancer-specific survival (CSS). In addition, Cox multivariate models were constructed to identify predictors of outcomes.

The median follow-up period was 38 months. Of the patients, 29.8% experienced recurrence, 34.3% developed metastasis, 67.2% died from any cause, and 37.3% died from urothelial carcinoma. The 5-year overall survival and cancer-specific survival rates were 44% and 61%, respectively. In the multivariate analysis, progression to muscle-invasive bladder cancer before surgery, presence of muscle-invasive stages at RC and/or RNU, and involvement of the prostatic urethra were identified as predictors of worse metastasis-free survival and CSS. Before surgery, 61.2% of patients had an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) <60 mL/min, which increased to 83.5% after surgery. Postoperatively, 29.8% of patients required renal function replacement therapy, including 16 patients undergoing hemodialysis and 4 receiving a renal transplant.

Simultaneous surgery of RC and RNU in patients with PanUC was associated with adverse oncological outcomes, with only 4 out of 10 patients surviving at five years. Additionally, functional outcomes are compromised, as 1 out of 3 patients required renal function replacement therapy after surgery. Approximately one-third of the patients experienced recurrence within 18 months, emphasizing the importance of close surveillance or considering prophylactic urethrectomy. The findings provided valuable information for counseling patients regarding morbidity and life expectancy in the context of PanUC.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00972-4/fulltext