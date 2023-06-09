The following is a summary of “Outcomes of adult patients with type 1 primary refractory acute myeloid leukemia: a single center experience,” published in the May 2023 issue of Hematology by Yu, et al.

Patients with newly diagnosed de novo acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who have a poor response to induction chemotherapy, specifically those with less than a 50% reduction in blast numbers and >15% residual blasts after the first cycle, known as type 1 primary refractory (REF1), have a grave prognosis. For a retrospective study, researchers sought to analyze the impact of salvage regimens on response and overall survival (OS) in patients with REF1 who received curative-intent salvage treatments.

The data of 58 patients with REF1 who underwent salvage treatments were analyzed. The patients were divided into three groups based on the salvage regimens they received: intermediate- or high-dose cytarabine (ID/HD Ara-C) based intensive chemotherapy (17 patients), G-CSF primed less intensive chemotherapy (36 patients), and novel targeted drugs based low intensive therapy (5 patients). The rates of complete remission (CR)/CR with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) and molecular leukemia-free state (MLFS) were evaluated. The overall survival (OS) of the entire cohort was calculated. Furthermore, the impact of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) on survival was assessed.

Among the three arms, the CR/CRi rates were 6/17, 14/36, and 3/5, respectively, and the MLFS rates were 2/17, 3/36, and 0/5, respectively. The median OS for the entire cohort was 20.3 months, with no significant difference between the three treatment arms. A total of 42 patients underwent allo-HSCT, with significantly longer median survival observed in allo-HSCT patients compared to non-allo-HSCT patients (38.8 months vs. 2.1 months, P < 0.001). Multivariate analysis indicated that achieving CR/CRi after the salvage regimen predicted OS.

Among patients with REF1, there was no significant difference in outcome between traditional salvage regimens. G-CSF primed less intensive chemotherapy could be an alternative to ID/HD Ara-C-based intensive chemotherapy. However, allo-HSCT remains essential for long-term survival.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2212534