WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) — All-cause mortality and stroke are comparable at 30 days and one year after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) among patients with bicuspid and tricuspid valve stenosis, according to a study published online May 27 in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.

John K. Forrest, M.D., from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues compared outcomes for patients with bicuspid versus tricuspid aortic valve stenosis undergoing TAVR. Data were included from 932 patients with bicuspid aortic valve stenosis who underwent TAVR between July 2015 and September 2018 and 26,154 patients with tricuspid stenosis who underwent TAVR during the same period.

Propensity score matching was performed to account for differences in age, cardiac comorbidities, and Society of Thoracic Surgeons Predicted Mortality scores at baseline; 929 matched pairs were included in the analysis. The researchers found comparable rates of all-cause mortality at 30 days (2.6 versus 1.7 percent) and one year (10.4 versus 12.1 percent) and in the rates of stroke at 30 days (3.4 versus 2.7 percent) and one year (3.9 versus 4.4 percent) among the bicuspid and tricuspid groups, respectively.

“This study suggests TAVR is a viable option for patients with bicuspid valve disease who are at increased surgical risk,” Forrest said in a statement. “It will be very important to continue to monitor these patients to see how the valves perform in 10 or 15 years.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the medical device industry.

