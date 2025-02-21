Over 45% of Patients With T2D Have Micronutrient Deficiencies

Photo Credit: Ayo888

More than 45% of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) have micronutrient deficiencies, with the most prevalent deficiency being vitamin D, according to a meta-analysis published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. The investigators conducted a comprehensive assessment of the burden of multiple micronutrient deficiencies among patients with T2D. A total of 132 studies with 52,501 participants were included in the analysis. The pooled prevalence of multiple micronutrient deficiencies was 45.30% among patients with T2D. The pooled prevalence was higher in women (48.62%) than in men (42.53%). The most prevalent micronutrient deficiency was vitamin D (60.45%), followed by magnesium (41.95%). Participants taking metformin had higher B12 deficiency (28.72%). Across World Health Organization regions, variation was seen in the prevalence of micronutrient deficiency.