TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in prepregnancy diabetes mellitus (PDM), with an overall rate of 10.9 per 1,000 births in 2021, according to the May 31 National Vital Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Elizabeth C.W. Gregory, M.P.H., and Danielle M. Ely, Ph.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, present data on trends in PDM in mothers giving birth in the United States between 2016 and 2021. Rates were presented by maternal race and Hispanic origin, age, body mass index, and state of residence.

The researchers found that the overall PDM rate was 10.9 per 1,000 births among mothers giving birth in 2021, representing an increase of 27 percent from 8.6 in 2016. The PDM rate varied by maternal race and Hispanic origin in 2021, from 8.7 for White non-Hispanic mothers to 28.6 for American Indian or Alaska Native non-Hispanic mothers. There was an increase noted in the PDM rate with increasing maternal age and prepregnancy body mass index. The PDM rate was lower than 9.0 in four states (Wyoming, Hawaii, Utah, and Colorado), and was 15.0 or higher in three states (Tennessee, Vermont, and New Mexico).

“The rate has increased steadily since 2016 (8.6 per 1,000 births), for an overall increase of 27 percent,” the authors write. “From 2016 to 2021, PDM rates increased for nearly every category of all characteristics analyzed.”

