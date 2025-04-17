Overcoming Barriers to Eye Care Through the MI-SIGHT Program

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Understanding Patient Experience with Past Barriers to Eye Care and How Barriers were Addressed in the Michigan Screening and Intervention for Glaucoma and Eye Health through Telemedicine Program,” published in the April 2025 issue of American Journal of Ophthalmology by Webber et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand barriers to eye care use and examine participants’ experiences with free glaucoma screenings provided through the Michigan Screening and Intervention for Glaucoma and Eye Health through Telemedicine (MI-SIGHT) program.

They selected 42 participants from 254 individuals enrolled between 10/29/21 and 12/22/21 at 2 community clinics in Flint and Ypsilanti, Michigan. The semi-structured interviews were performed to examine barriers to eye care, reasons for participating, and experiences with the MI-SIGHT program. Transcripts were analyzed using Grounded Theory and thematic analysis. Themes were compared across clinic sites, glaucoma screening results, and among those with positive screens between participants assigned to standard care and those who received personalized coaching and education.

The results showed that common barriers to eye care included cost, insurance status, and transportation. Motivations for attending MI-SIGHT glaucoma screenings were affordability, clinic location, and trusted referrals. Participants highly valued the rapport and communication with ophthalmic technicians, who also served as care navigators in the MI-SIGHT program.

Investigators concluded that the MI-SIGHT program addressed barriers like cost and transportation by providing free community clinic eye screenings and that building trust with participants and clinics was critical to its high satisfaction rates.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(25)00175-8/abstract