Overgrowth of Gut Microorganisms Cause Severe Constipation

An overgrowth of gut micro-organisms that produce methane could cause severe constipation, according to results published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Ali Rezaie, MD, and colleagues examined gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with intestinal methanogen overgrowth (IMO) compared with patients without IMO and the impact of IMO on symptoms. The analysis included nearly 1,300 people with IMO and more than 3,200 controls. Almost half (47%) of the people with IMO had experienced constipation, which was more than in the control group (38%), and they were also more likely to have severe constipation (P=0.02). Those with IMO were less likely than the control group to experience diarrhea (37% vs 52%).IMO can be identified using a breath test, Dr. Rezaie noted. “The goal is to move toward developing specific therapies and personalized treatment for people who experience constipation due to IMO,” he continued. “We can start by using breath tests. It’s a big step to move away from the common reflex use of laxatives.”

Author Teresa Sellinger