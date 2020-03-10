P wave dispersion (PWD) has been reported to be a non-invasive electrocardiographic predictor for atrial fibrillation. The aim of this study is to evaluate PWD between men with erectile dysfunction (ED) and healthy controls in order to investigate whether PWD was prolonged in patients with ED and related to severity of the disease.

This study included a total of 72 men (42 patients with ED and 30 healthy controls). Demographic data and clinical features were recorded on admission. An electrocardiographic evaluation was obtained to measure PWD values for both patients and controls.

Maximum P wave duration was 108.5 ± 4.7 and 108.3 ± 4.3 in ED group and control group, respectively ( = 0.748). Minumum P wave duration was significantly higher in the control group than in the ED group. PWD was 48.1 ± 5.9 in the ED group. As a result, PWD was prolonged in patients with ED (48.1 ± 5.9 vs. 38.0 ± 3.9, < 0.05). A significant negative correlation was observed between IIEF score and PWD values ( < 0.05, = -0.662).

Patients with ED exhibited prolonged PWD values compared with normal controls. In addition, PWD was found to be associated with severity of the disease.

